Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.