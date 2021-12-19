Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 638,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

