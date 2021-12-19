Head-To-Head Contrast: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23% Garrett Motion 10.40% -18.63% 9.71%

Canoo has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 836.61 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -8.94 Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.16 $80.00 million $0.89 8.22

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canoo and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Canoo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

