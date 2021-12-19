Head-To-Head Contrast: Weber (NYSE:WEBR) vs. Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Weber alerts:

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.19 $88.41 million N/A N/A Traeger $545.77 million 2.72 $31.60 million N/A N/A

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Weber and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.92%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 123.45%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39%

Summary

Weber beats Traeger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.