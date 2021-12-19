Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00229706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031986 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00519659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00069252 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

