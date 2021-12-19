HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,345,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,484.3 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

