HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.46.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$342.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

