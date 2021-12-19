HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.46.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$342.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

