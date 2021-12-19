Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,784. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

