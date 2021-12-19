Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HUM traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.33. 1,329,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,185. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

