Huntington National Bank Buys 195 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

