Huntington National Bank Has $600,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.