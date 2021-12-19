Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 21.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

