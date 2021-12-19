Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,787 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.