Huntington National Bank Sells 1,404 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.