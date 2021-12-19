Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $46,792.09 or 1.00195837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $2.90 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.10 or 0.08387674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.20 or 1.00022629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

