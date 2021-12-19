Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,131,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,712. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

