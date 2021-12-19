IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

