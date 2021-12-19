Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,001 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

