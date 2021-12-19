Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AECOM by 87.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

