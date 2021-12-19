Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.93 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

