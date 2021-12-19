iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0884 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $845,479.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

