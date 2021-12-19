Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. 500,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.