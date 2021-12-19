Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.