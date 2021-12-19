Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

IRT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

