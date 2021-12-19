Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.
IRT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
