Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

