Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $314,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 87.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

