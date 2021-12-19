Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Purchases 270,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

