Insider Buying: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Purchases C$482,017.50 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

