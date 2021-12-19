Insider Selling: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Sells 23,147 Shares of Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.33 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $379.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.