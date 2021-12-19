Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Sells 31,348 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

