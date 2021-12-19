Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $68.16 on Friday. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

