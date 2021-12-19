Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXM stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

