Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up to $63.35

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $64.81. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 1,813 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.