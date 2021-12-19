International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 681 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEP opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

