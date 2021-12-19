International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 132.04 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

