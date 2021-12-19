International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 7.7%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.49. 74,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,207,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 266.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,179 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

