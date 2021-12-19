International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,685 shares of company stock worth $1,737,079. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

