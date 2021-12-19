Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

