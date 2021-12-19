Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $197.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

