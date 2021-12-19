Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,723. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.