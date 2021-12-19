Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $126.08.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

