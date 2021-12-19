IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.72. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

