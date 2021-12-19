iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

