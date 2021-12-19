iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Up 35.2% in November

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of TUR stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.