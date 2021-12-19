iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.