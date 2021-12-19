iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.38. 1,366,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,660. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average is $302.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.