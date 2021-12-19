iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

IWO stock opened at $284.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

