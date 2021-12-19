iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SOXX opened at $515.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.28 and its 200-day moving average is $469.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $366.97 and a 52-week high of $551.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
