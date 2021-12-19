iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SOXX opened at $515.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.28 and its 200-day moving average is $469.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $366.97 and a 52-week high of $551.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

