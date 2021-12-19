Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.85. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.87.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

