Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.93. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 509 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,075.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.